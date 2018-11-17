ACC General Body meets today

LAHORE: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will take place on Saturday here in the city. The 33 members from different Asian countries will attend the meeting.

Notable participants attending the meeting who have reached the city include Ehsan Mani, President ACC, David Richardson, CEO ICC, Nazmul Hassan, President Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nizamuddin Ch, CEO BCB, Ashley De Silva, CEO Sri Lanka Cricket Board, Aziz Ullah Fazl, President Afghanistan Cricket Board, Shafiq Stanikzai, CEO ACC, M Saleem Alyass, President Bahrain Cricket Association, Haider Farman, President Kuwait Cricket, Mahinda Vallipuram, President Malaysian Cricket Association, Mohamed Aflah, President Cricket Control Board of Maldives, Nadeem Nadwi, CEO Saudi Cricket, Waleed Bukhatir, Board Member Emirates Cricket Board, Pankaj Khimji, Board Member, Oman, Manzoor Ahmad, Member, Qatar Cricket Association, Mahmood Gaznavi, President Singapore Cricket Association, Singapore, Ravi Sehgal, President Cricket Association of Thailand, Thailand, Ashok Nath Pyakuryal, Representative of Nepal Cricket Association, Nepal.

The Indian board has already refused participation. Chief Executive Inter Cricket Council (ICC) is coming to Pakistan, after that program will be finalized, in meeting president ship will be hand over to Bangladesh, presently Pakistan is the having presiding ACC since last two years.