Olympian Rizwan Bhutta dies

LAHORE: Hockey Olympian Rizwan Munir Bhutta died on Friday. President PHF, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary PHF Shahbaz Ahmed have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of Olympian Rizwan Munir Bhutta.The goalkeeper’s notable appearances included Olympics 1988, Champions Trophy 1988 and the Junior World Cup 1989.In his message, Shahbaz Ahmed said, “We played together for Pakistan’s senior as well as the junior teams.