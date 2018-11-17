Thal jeep rally storms into action

MULTAN: The third Thal Desert Jeep rally started from Head Muhammadwala between Multan and Muzafafrgarh on Friday.

The rally will continue for the next three days. The qualifying round, tagging of vehicles and registration was completed on the first day of event. The qualifying rounds were held among different categories. Eighty-eight vehicles were registered on Friday.

Nadir Maggsi captured first position in qualifying round while Asad Khoro second and Sahibzada Sultan secured second and third positions respectively.The drivers won qualifying round would move on the track first on November 17 and 18 for final round.

The final competition in Stock category would be held among female category on November 17. The final competition in prepared category would be held on November 18. The jeep rally track spreads over 180 kilometres, encircling Muzaffargarh and Layyah districts.