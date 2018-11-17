Momota cruises into Hong Kong semis

HONG KONG: Top-ranked Kento Momota knocked out Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie to reach the Hong Kong Open semi-finals on Friday after being stretched to three games for the third match in a row.

The reigning world champion found extra reserves of strength for his 22-24, 21-9, 21-9 win over Indonesia’s Christie, who fell away after winning a close first game.“I want to play for the spectators,” said Japan’s Momota, who beat Chinese great Lin Dan in the first round and also went the distance with countryman Kanta Tsuneyama on Thursday.

The Japanese star started slowly before igniting his challenge by winning a lightning quick rally at the net, clawing back to within three points of Cristie at 17-20. Momota won four of the next five points before conceding the game, but the Indonesian’s confidence was shaken. Christie quickly fell behind in the second game after some misjudged taps into the net, before overcompensating on his forehand and sending several shots wide.