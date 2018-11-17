Army, Wapda excel as National Athletics begin

ISLAMABAD: Army dominated men’s events while Wapda continued to dictate terms in women’s events of the 49th National Athletics Championship that got under way at the Jinnah Stadium Friday.

On the opening day of the event, Army won gold medals through Rameez Javed Mirza (10000m-14:57.07sec), Rehan Anjum (pole vault 4.70), Mehboob Ali (400m-46.49sec), Uzair Rehman (100m-10.66sec).

In women category, Rabia Ashiq (5000m-43:15.29), Fatmia Hussain (Javelin throw-39.13sec), Rabia Ashiq (800m-2.25.65), Zeenat Perveen (shot put-11.93m), Sahib-e-Asra (100m-11.60) and (400m-55.38sec) won gold medals for Wapda. While Army won women triple jump gold (Maria Maratib) and pole vault gold through Sidra Bashir (pole vault-2.80m), Wapda men also scooped up gold medals in 800m through Mohammad Ikram, Shafaqat Ali (shot put), Mohammad Waqas triple jump.For PAF Shamsul Haq won discus throw gold.