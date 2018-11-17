Palestine down Pakistan in int’l friendly

KARACHI: Pakistan football team went 1-2 down to strong Palestine in an international friendly held at the Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium in Al-Ram, Palestine, on Friday.

Having used all the 17 players in the squad, Pakistan went ahead through Denmark-based striker Hassan Bashir in the 16th minute. Saddam fed Danish Superliga winger Adnan Mohammad and Adnan then passed it back to Saddam and he again steered it to Adnan who found Hassan in the area who slotted home with an enviable ease to provide a much-needed lead to the visitors.

However Palestine fought back when Alexis Norambuena struck for them in the 36th minute. At half time the match was evenly poised 1-1.In the second half a gruelling fight was witnessed. However Palestine succeeded in scoring the winner through US-based midfielder Nazmi Albadawi in the 78th minute.

In the dying moments Pakistan had an opportunity to level the score but Denmark-based striker Mohammad Ali’s header on a fine cross from Mansoor Khan went straight to the keeper.

As many as seven foreign-based players were part of the Pakistan team. Of them Danish Superliga winger Adnan Mohammad and Canada-based midfielder Naveed Rehman made their international debut. Pakistan also used its young goalie Ahsanullah in the last 20 minutes and Shehzad said he was not bad.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan assistant coach Nasir Ismail said that the authorities will have to frame some regulations for the foreign-based players.He questioned who knew about the fitness and form of the foreign stuff when they did not join the camp. Pakistan team will reach Karachi on November 18.