Ronchi likely to lead Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The most successful of Pakistan Super League (PSL-3) batsman Luke Ronchi of New Zealand who is due in Islamabad a day ahead of the Players Draft is a front runner to lead Islamabad United during the fourth edition.

A well-placed source confirmed to The News that Ronchi is currently at the top of list of aspirants to replace seasoned Misbahul Haq as United captain. “He is due to arrive Islamabad a day ahead of the Players Draft set for November 20.

The Platinum Category Islamabad United player is the front runner to take over the reign of captaincy from Misbahul Haq. The former captain will now act as mentor of the team,” the source confirmed. Though Islamabad United is also pinning hopes of luring former Australian captain Steve Smith, there are good chances that some other leading franchise teams would go on to pick him ahead of the United.

“Islamabad United have the last pick. You never know who would go on to opt for Smith. If United goes on to have Smith in their fold, he could also be a potential candidate to lead the United team.”

Lahore Qalandars team that has got the first option in the draft is likely to go for veteran M Hafeez as the owners wanted him to lead the side during the coming season. There are some other top players up for grab this fall. All rounder Shahid Afridi and South African AB de Villiers are also available in Platinum category.

Islamabad United have retained two talented youngsters Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf. Both now have promoted in Platinum Category. “It would be asking too much from anyone of the duo to lead the side in the fourth edition. So there are good chances that Ronchi would go on to lead the side this fall.” New signing Sunil Narine, who moved from Lahore Qalandars to Quetta Gladiators as part of a blockbuster trade, joins Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to complete Quetta’s Platinum retentions. Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson moves to Diamond as Player Mentor.