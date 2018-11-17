Guard Group enter Baroque Polo final

LAHORE: Guard Group edged past Newage/Diamond Paints by 6-4 to qualify for the main final of the Baroque Polo Cup 2018 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Saqib Khan Khakwani displayed outstanding polo and hammered a hat-trick in his team’s victory while Taimur Ali Malik contributed with a brilliant brace and Raja Arlsan Najeeb added one. From the losing side, Shah Shamyl Alam thwarted a hat-trick while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed.

Newage/Diamond Paints started the crucial match well as they scored the opening goal through Shah Shamyl by converting a 30-yard penalty successfully. Guard Group struck an equalizer through Saqib Khakwani, who also converted a 30-yard penalty to make it 1-1.

The second chukker was also evenly poised as both the sides slammed in one goal apiece to square the things at 2-2. Saqib fired in a field goal for Guard Group while Mir Huzaifa converted for Newage/Diamond Paints.

The third chukker saw complete dominance of Guard Group, who thwarted three tremendous goals to take unassailable 5-2 lead. This time, Raja Arslan Najeeb scored one and Taimur Ali Malik a brace for the winning side, as all were the field goals.

Newage/Diamond Paints made a good comeback in the fourth and last chukker as they slammed in two goals – both were field goals by Shah Shamyl – to reduce the deficit to 5-4. They kept on trying to score an equalizer and launched a series of attacks on Guard Group’s goal but their opponents defence defended well and denied all the attacks. In the dying moments of the match, Guard Group managed to get a spot penalty, which star of the day Saqib Khakwani converted successfully. Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo and Farasat Ali Chatha supervised the match as field umpires.