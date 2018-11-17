close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
AFP
November 17, 2018
Julian Assange charged in US

World

AFP
November 17, 2018

WASHINGTON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged in the United States, the organization said, in a development that could have implications for Rober Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election. Prosecutors inadvertently disclosed the existence of a sealed indictment in a court filing in an unrelated case, WikiLeaks said Thursday. The exact nature of the charges against Assange was not immediately known. “SCOOP: US Department of Justice ‘accidentally’ reveals existence of sealed charges (or a draft for them) against WikiLeaks’ publisher Julian Assange in apparent cut-and-paste error in an unrelated case also at the Eastern District of Virginia,” Wikileaks wrote on Twitter.

