Boycott still her hero as May bats on Brexit sticky wicket

LONDON: It says something about Britain’s fondness for a sport continental Europeans often find baffling that as Theresa May battles with Brexit, the prime minister has compared herself to England cricket great Geoffrey Boycott.

At a press conference on Thursday, after the resignation of four ministers including Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and calls from within her own party for her to resign, a reporter asked May if she should quit as “captain”. “One of my cricket heroes was always Geoffrey Boycott,” May replied. “And what do you know about Geoffrey Boycott? Geoffrey Boycott stuck to it and he got the runs in the end.” May emphasised the point in a radio interview on Friday: “The thing about Geoffrey Boycott was he was absolutely steady. He kept there at the crease, he carried on. He, if you like, just relentlessly went for his goal and I think that’s important.” During an England career that ran from the mid 1960s to the early 1980s, Boycott piled up the runs and became known as one of the best defensive batsmen of his generation. As an opener, Boycott had the difficult task of taking on the opposition’s fast bowlers when they were at their freshest and most menacing.