Minister promises enrolment of 30,000 out-of-school children

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said the government had planned to enrol 30,000 out-of-school children in the federal capital.

"We are according top priority to education and no stone will be left unturned to bring visible changes in the sector," he said here.

The minister said the government will ensure that every child gets access to education, the standard of schools in the federal capital is improved and the issues of shortage of schools is addressed.

The minister said directions had been given to the Federal Directorate of Education to improve the standard of education in government schools and colleges in the federal capital.

He said currently, 385 posts of teachers in Islamabad schools and colleges were lying vacant and of them, 250 were related to the Federal Public Service Commission and the rest about promotion matters.

The minister said 1,770 daily-wage teachers had been working in the federal capital's educational institutions for eight to 10 years. "We are looking into the legal aspect of this daily-wage case," he said. The minister said the matter about the hike in school fees was sub judice.