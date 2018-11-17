Drag race to promote adventure tourism in KP

PESHAWAR: The first drag race aimed at promoting adventure tourism would be held at Regi Lalma Model Town from tomorrow. The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with the Frontier 4x4 Club, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), City District Government and Pak Wheels has organised the race.

The race was being organised on the directives of Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, to promote adventure tourism in the province.

President Frontier 4x4 Club Babar Khan said over 70 vehicles of different categories from across the country would participate in the event. A 400-metre long track has been prepared for the race. The races were divided into eight categories including women.

The officials said that the event would mark a series of drag events in the future. The race would start at 9 am on Sunday morning and the concluding ceremony would be held at 4 pm on the same day.