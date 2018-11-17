close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Governor-CM one-on-one meeting: Sarwar, Buzdar discuss law and order, political situation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

LAHORE: Provision of best healthcare and educational facilities to the people along with improving the law and order is the top priority of the government.

According to a handout issued on Friday, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar stated this while meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who called on him at Governor’s House. The one-on-one meeting lasted for one hour. During the meeting, political situation in the country, law and order and administrative matters came under discussion.

No backward or remote area will be deprived of basic facilities of life and the PTI government will come up to the expectations of the people, said the governor while talking to the chief minister. The governor said that the PTI government is working in tandem with its allies and best relationship is maintained. Success of two PTI candidates in Senate by-elections is a proof of it, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the 100-day performance of the PTI government was self-evident and every effort is being made to overcome nepotism. State lands worth billions of rupees have been recovered and encroachments have been removed. Positive changes will be visible to the people very soon, he added.

