SP’s killing: Sherpao questions state institutions’ performance

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Sherpao on Friday said that the kidnapping and subsequent killing of Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Dawar was the failure of the state institutions.

According to a press release, he visited the residence of the slain SP to offer condolences on his tragic death to his family. Speaking on the occasion, Aftab Sherpao said it was the failure of the federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments that led to the killing of the senior police officer, who was kidnapped from Islamabad and found dead in Afghanistan.

He added that it must be investigated as to how the senior police officer was kidnapped from the federal capital and shifted to Afghanistan. Demanding the arrest of the killers, he said the perpetrators behind this gory act should be arrested and put in the dock to provide justice to the bereaved family.

Expressing concern over the prevailing security situation, the QWP leader added the slain police officer was kidnapped from Islamabad that spoke volumes about the performance of the state institutions.

Meanwhile, Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Syed Kamal Shah also condemned the killing of SP Tahir Dawar. A press statement issued here, Syed Kamal Shah said, “It is clear now that who is doing this cruelty with Pakhtuns.” He appealed to the political leadership of Pakhtuns to get united to face the challenges.