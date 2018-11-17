FIR filed against company for negligence after six labourers’ deaths

The police on Friday registered a case against an auto parts manufacturing company for negligence after six of its labourers died from severe injuries in a fire a couple of days ago.

The six labourers had suffered 100 per cent burn injuries when, according to a report released by the chief inspector of boilers of the Sindh industries department, molten metal and combustible gases accidentally splashed out from a rotary tilting furnace, causing a fire on Wednesday.

More than 3,000 workers work at the factory, however, seven were injured in the fire, out of which six perished. The sole survivor, who suffered 10 per cent burns to his body, was discharged from the hospital after being treated.

On Friday, after the passage of a few days, Shah Latif police registered an FIR No. 755/18 against Atlas Metal Private Limited. According to SHO Ganwar Ali, the case was registered against the company on behalf of the state after the heirs of the victims did not approach the police to file an FIR. The officer said that they waited for two days but no one from the victims’ families approached them.

Ali said the case has been transferred to the investigation wing, adding that the police registered a case against the company not any individual. Now the investigation wing will place the names of those who would are found responsible in the FIR and later arrests would be made. A committee constituted by the Karachi commissioner on the orders of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also investigating the incident.