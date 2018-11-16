close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Philosophy Day

National

BR
Bureau report
November 16, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: A dialogue was arranged at the University of Peshawar on Thursday to mark the World Philosophy Day.

The vice-chancellor University of Peshawar, senior academicians and officials from the Higher Education Department attended the dialogue on “philosophy for life, academia and markets.” It was informed that the HED was planning to introduce philosophy as a subject in the colleges’ education system to build critical thinking among students.

Dr Muhammad Asif Khan said that philosophy is a meeting place for humanities and sciences. He added that geology and philosophy are the two most ancients and basic courses for humanity.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan