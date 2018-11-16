Philosophy Day

PESHAWAR: A dialogue was arranged at the University of Peshawar on Thursday to mark the World Philosophy Day.

The vice-chancellor University of Peshawar, senior academicians and officials from the Higher Education Department attended the dialogue on “philosophy for life, academia and markets.” It was informed that the HED was planning to introduce philosophy as a subject in the colleges’ education system to build critical thinking among students.

Dr Muhammad Asif Khan said that philosophy is a meeting place for humanities and sciences. He added that geology and philosophy are the two most ancients and basic courses for humanity.