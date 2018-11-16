NAB arrests two accused in illegal housing scheme

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, arrested Nihad Ali and Anjum Shehzad for allegedly cheating public at large under the garb of the housing scheme.

A press release said the accused persons with the connivance of other accused lured general public to invest their hard earned money in their illegal housing society, Al-Haram Model Town Peshawar.

The scrutiny of the record revealed that the administration of Al-Haram Model Town was operating Housing Scheme illegally without obtaining permission/NOC from the concerned authorities.