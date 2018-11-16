Function arranged to celebrate Diwali

PESHAWAR: The Sikhs, Christians and Muslims joined the Hindu community to celebrate the Diwali festival in the provincial capital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf minority Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ravi Kumar, Peshawar, District Council member, Sahib Singh, and people from Hindu, Sikh and Christians communities and Muslims turned up at the event organised by the Aurat Foundation.

The speakers, including Ravi Kumar, Sahib Singh and Pandat Sham Lal Nayyar said that the gathering of people of different faiths at the Diwali reflected strong bonds of brotherhood and harmony among people of Pakistan. They said minorities enjoyed a full liberty and practised faiths in a free atmosphere.

The hall had been decorated with marigold, oil lamps and colorful electric lights for the Diwali celebrations.

The youngsters from Hindu community displayed special performance related to Diwali. Pashto traditional songs were played as well.

Pandat Sham Lal Nayyar also highlighted the importance of Diwali and its celebration in the function.