close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

Function arranged to celebrate Diwali

National

BR
Bureau report
November 16, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: The Sikhs, Christians and Muslims joined the Hindu community to celebrate the Diwali festival in the provincial capital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf minority Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ravi Kumar, Peshawar, District Council member, Sahib Singh, and people from Hindu, Sikh and Christians communities and Muslims turned up at the event organised by the Aurat Foundation.

The speakers, including Ravi Kumar, Sahib Singh and Pandat Sham Lal Nayyar said that the gathering of people of different faiths at the Diwali reflected strong bonds of brotherhood and harmony among people of Pakistan. They said minorities enjoyed a full liberty and practised faiths in a free atmosphere.

The hall had been decorated with marigold, oil lamps and colorful electric lights for the Diwali celebrations.

The youngsters from Hindu community displayed special performance related to Diwali. Pashto traditional songs were played as well.

Pandat Sham Lal Nayyar also highlighted the importance of Diwali and its celebration in the function.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan