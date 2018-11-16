Maulana Samiul Haq murder: Police receive forensic report

ISLAMABAD: The Police, on Thursday, received the forensic report of those evidences collected from the murder scene of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader Maulana Samiul Haq, reported a private channel.

According to details, a blood-stained Kurta was found hanging in the washroom of Haq’s room; it was revealed through the forensic report that the blood spots on the apparel did not belong to the slain leader.

The other evidences which were sent to the laboratory include: the fingerprints of three separate individuals, hair of three lengths, the bed sheet with blood on it and three glasses.

Nearly, 25 different samples were procured from the scene of the murder.

Four individuals, who had been recently in contact with the JUI-S assassinated chief, had also been questioned as a part of the probe into the assassination of the religious leader.

According to reports, Syed Ahmed Shah, secretary of assassinated leader Maulana Samiul Haq, has been missing from his residence in Akora Khattak over the last three or four days.

Shah was picked up by the law enforcement agencies, as per the claims of his family, however, the police has denied to have taken him in their custody.