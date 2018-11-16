May hit by resignations over Brexit deal

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May was plunged into a deep political crisis on Thursday as she was hit by a wave of resignations over her Brexit plan.

Two cabinet ministers, two junior ministers and two parliamentary aides had quit by the time May stepped into the House of Commons to present the draft agreement approved by her Cabinet late on Wednesday, reports CNN.

As May attempted to sell her deal to fractious lawmakers, it was unclear if she could even hold her government together. But later on Thursday, the PM vowed in a news conference to fight for her Brexit deal.

“Serving in high office is an honor and privilege,” she told a room of reporters.

“It is also a heavy responsibility — that is true at any time but especially when the stakes are so high. I believe with every fiber of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people.”

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been leading Brexit negotiations with the EU, was the first Cabinet minister to quit, followed quickly by Brexit-backing Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey. Two junior ministers, two ministerial aides and the Conservative party’s vice chairman also resigned.

Raab, the second Brexit Secretary to quit in four months, said on Twitter he could not “in good conscience” support the deal.

In the House of Commons, May urged MPs to back her plan.

“Voting against a deal would take us all back to square one,” she said.

“It would mean more uncertainty, more division and a failure to deliver on the decision of the British people that we should leave the EU. If we get behind a deal we can bring our country back together.”

May, who faces the uphill battle of winning Parliament’s approval for the agreement, said she respected the views of those who had quit Thursday.

She acknowledged that the Brexit process was “uncomfortable” and involved “difficult choices.”

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn slammed what he called a “botched” and “half-baked” deal, saying it “represents a huge and damaging failure” on the part of a government “in chaos.”

“The government simply cannot put to Parliament this half-baked deal that both the Brexit Secretary and his predecessor have rejected,” he said.

Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party — which May relies on to prop up her minority government — was also damning in his assessment of the deal, saying the Prime Minister “clearly doesn’t listen.”

Meanwhile, during the prime minister’s statement in the House of Commons, Warrington South MP Faisal Rashid challenged her draft Brexit Deal.

Speaking after the prime minister’s statement, Faisal said: “Over the past two days it has become clear that the government has failed to achieve a Brexit deal that delivers for working people in this country.

“I have said from the start that I would judge the prime minister’s deal once all the plans had been fully revealed. Having now seen the deal, I am disappointed that we have been presented with what is clearly the result of a miserable failure of negotiations.

“Only 7 out of the 585 pages of text that make up the draft agreement focus on the UK’s future with the EU. The deal does not include a permanent Customs Union, it fails to protect manufacturing, offers no firm protections for services and fails to protect workers’ rights and the environment.

“What is increasingly clear is that the deal we are being offered will leave us in a worse situation than we are currently in. This deal is bad for the United Kingdom, and it is bad for Warrington,” he said.