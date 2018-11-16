NAB chairman orders for issuing show-cause to prosecutor

LAHORE: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) Thursday directed NAB DG Lahore to issue a show cause notice to the prosecutor of NAB Lahore Arif Mehmood Rana for negligence in performing his duties. The aforementioned prosecutor during the hearing of a case in the Lahore High Court Lahore has allegedly argued in favour of an accused without even consulting with DG NAB Lahore and deputy prosecutor general accountability of NAB Lahore. The prosecutor Arif Mehmood Rana despite knowing the fact that the NAB had already submitted comments in this case before the LHC favoured the point of view of accused for seeking comments from the NAB again and allegedly benefitted the accused by neglecting his duties. The NAB chairman has directed all prosecutors and investigators to pursue cases and to appear before the courts with complete documentary support and put forth their arguments with the support of solid evidence, so that the culprits could be punished and the looted amount could be deposited in the national exchequer which is the basic responsibility of the NAB.