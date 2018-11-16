Arrangements finalised to celebrate Eid Milad

FAISALABAD: All security and administrative arrangements have been finalised to celebrate Eid Milad in a befitting manner.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while addressing the Divisional Peace Committee meeting at Circuit House here on Thursday. He welcomed the members of the Divisional Peace Committee and appreciated the remarkable services and role of Ulema for maintaining peace and religious harmony. He said that sanctity of the sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal should be maintained all costs. He said that suggestions of Ulema were being welcomed for the improvement of security and administrative matters.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar lauded the exemplary cooperation of the peace committee members and said that all resources would be utilised to protect the events being held in connection with Rabi-ul-Awwal. He said that discipline and law should be followed while celebrating the Eid Milad.

During the meeting, the peace committee members identified some issues relating to the arrangements of Eid Milad and said that strict eyes should be kept on objectionable banners and wall-chalking. In the end, prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and development of the country.

Sahibzada Zahid Mehmud Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar, Mufti Zia Madni, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Malik Bakhsh Elahi, Saeed Butt Qadri, Aslam Bhalli, Mehmud Alam Jutt, Dr Iftikhar, Sahibzada Hameedudin Rizvi, Syed Israrul Bahar Shah, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Qari Yasin Zafar, Ehsan Ali Shah, Maulana Khalil Ahmad Ashrafi, Qari Hanif Bhatti, Mufti Nasrullah Aziz, Syed Mehmudul Hassan Tirmzi, Pir Saddiqur Rehman, Allama Imtiaz Ahmad Haqani, Muhammad Sadiq Sialvi, Syed Tajamal Hussain Zaidi, Mufti Naseeruddin and Hafiz Mubashar Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Students urged to follow Iqbal’s philosophy: Speakers urged students to follow the philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal Addressing a seminar organised by Laboratory Boys Higher Secondary School in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the speakers stressed the need of creating characteristics of Dr Iqbal’s eagle that is known for its hardworking and higher flight in all seasons.

They advised them to follow golden rules of Islam for progress. Deputy Registrar Public Relations and Publications UAF Syed Qamaruddin Bukahri chaired the moot and highlighted different aspects of Khudi of Dr Iqbal. He said Iqbal ka Shaheen was a person with lofty values.

Laboratory School Principal Saif Ullah Saif said inspiring poetry and philosophy of Iqbal stirred the Muslims to wake up to reality of their era and recognise their position in the world.

He said Iqbal’s main subject was the youth. Maqbool Rehmani, a teacher, said when Iqbal was nominated for the title of Sir, he at that time recommended the name of his teacher. He stressed the students to read thoroughly the poetry of Iqbal. Students sang national songs and Kalam-e-Iqbal on the occasion. Senior teacher Javeria Baig also spoke.