Loadshedding schedule

BAHAWALPUR: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Thursday issued schedule for power loadshedding for Bahawalpur for November 17 and November 19. According to a press release issued by Mepco Bahawalpur office, power supply will remain suspended from Sutlej Sub-Division feeder Badruddin areas from 8:30am to 12:30pm.
