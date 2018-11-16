close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Loadshedding schedule

National

November 16, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Thursday issued schedule for power loadshedding for Bahawalpur for November 17 and November 19. According to a press release issued by Mepco Bahawalpur office, power supply will remain suspended from Sutlej Sub-Division feeder Badruddin areas from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

