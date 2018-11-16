close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Advertisement

LRCA U-19 Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Three more league matches were decided in fourth round of pool-B of ongoing LRCA Inter Zonal Under 19 cricket tournament played on different venues of City. West Zone Greens beat North Zone Reds by 10 wickets at Shah Faisal Ground while in the second match East Zone Greens beat West Zone Reds by 46 runs at Ittefaq LRCA Ground. In third match, North Zone Greens beat East Zone Reds by 5 wickets at Aleem Dar Academy Ground.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports