LRCA U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: Three more league matches were decided in fourth round of pool-B of ongoing LRCA Inter Zonal Under 19 cricket tournament played on different venues of City. West Zone Greens beat North Zone Reds by 10 wickets at Shah Faisal Ground while in the second match East Zone Greens beat West Zone Reds by 46 runs at Ittefaq LRCA Ground. In third match, North Zone Greens beat East Zone Reds by 5 wickets at Aleem Dar Academy Ground.