Fri Nov 16, 2018
Agencies
November 16, 2018
MCC to make amends to law pertaining to beamers

Sports

A
Agencies
November 16, 2018

LONDON: The MCC announced amendment of Law 41.7, concerning bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries (beamers).

The Law that was published in October 2017 imposed stricter penalties on bowlers delivering full tosses over batsmen’s waists. However, since then, the gathered feedback suggested that the sanctions were severe, particularly bowlers in junior levels.

As a part of the first code revision since 2000, the law that was issued stated that if a bowler delivered more than one beamer, if found above waist-height irrespective of the speed it was bowled at, he would be taken out of the attack. However, in a lot of cases, governing bodies opted for their own playing conditions which rendered the law obsolete.

“Since its introduction, feedback has been received which suggests strongly that the new sanctions were overly severe (especially to younger bowlers),” the MCC said. “In many cases, Governing Bodies introduced their own playing conditions that rendered the new Law irrelevant.

