Wapda rout KRL in QAT Super-Eight

KARACHI: Last season’s runners-up Wapda recorded a much-needed win to stay alive when they routed Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by an innings and 24 runs in their second round Group I outing of the Super Eight stage of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy here at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground on Thursday.

On the third day of the four-day game, off-spinner Zahid Mansoor emerged as hero for Wapda as he captured 4-17 to dismiss KRL for only 162 in 83.1 overs after conceding a 186-run lead. Zahid finished the game with decent figures of 8-54. Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood backed Zahid with figures of 3-28 in 12 overs.

For KRL skipper Usman Arshad was the only batsman who fought well against the tidy bowling from the oppositions by scoring 64. KRL posted 110 in their first innings. In response, Wapda piled-up 296.Wapda opened their account with ten points. They will face Lahore Blues in their last round outing next week.

Holders SNGPL, who lead Group I with 19 points, will meet KRL (9 points) in their last round fixture. That round would decide the lone finalists from the group.

Meanwhile in Group II outing here at UBL Sports Complex Ground, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) set a 318-run target for Habib Bank Limited (HBL). And HBL were gasping at 12-2 with two of their main batsmen Mohammad Waqas (0) and Saad Khan (4) losing their wickets.

After conceding a 63-run lead, SSGCL resumed their second innings at 84-1 and went on to declare it at 380-5 in 97 overs. Discarded international Fawad Alam chipped in with a solid unbeaten 85. Aamer Yamin blasted unbeaten 74. Earlier, skipper Umar Amin (77) and Test discard Sami Aslam (54) put on 121 for the second wicket association to provide a solid base to the side after having lost the night watchman Azeem Rafiq (1) cheaply on Wednesday. Discarded international pacer Umar Gul got 2-68.

In other Group II showdown here at Southend Club Ground, Karachi Whites gained a 27-run lead when they posted 338 all out after resuming their second innings at 230-6 in response to Peshawar’s total of 311.

International allrounder Anwar Ali hammered an entertaining 81 not out. Spinner Sajid Khan got 3-70. Mohammad Ilyas and Akmal Khan Durrani claimed two wickets each.At stumps Peshawar were 212-6 in their second innings in 62 overs. Nabi Gul (62) and skipper Akbar Badshah (42) shared 97 runs for the fifth wicket association.