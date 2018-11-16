Zalmi hires Chinese Peng

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi has hired Chinese corporate guru, Li Da Peng as its senior director.

This isn’t the first time that the PSL franchise has established a ‘Chinese connection.’ Zhang Yufei and Li Jian, who play for the Chinese national cricket team, represented Peshawar Zalmi in the previous edition of PSL. Peng is known as one of the best corporate gurus in China.