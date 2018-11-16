CNS Golf begins today

LAHORE: The 8th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Championship is scheduled to start here at Defence Raya Golf Club course Friday. The race for honors will be among talented field of 92 competitors, who look forward to performing well on this exciting par 72, 18 holes golf course layout.

From amongst the competitors who carry a single handicap, the prominent ones are Salman Jehangir (fefending champion), Sardar Murad, Wazir Ali, Damil Ataullah, Raza Saeed, Mohsen Zafar, Fakhar Imam, Zunair Aleem and some established names like Ahned Baig, Nadeem Aslam and M. Saqib who have represented Pakistan at the international level.

Salman Jehangir hoped that he would be able to manage and control his game this year too and win lucrative prizes offered by Pakistan Navy. The tournament will tee off at 6.30am and thereafter flights will move in succession at the golf course which is in superb condition and a delight for competitive golf.