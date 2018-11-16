close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Shahzad named Gulf Cup’s chief organiser

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

LAHORE: Shahzad Altaf, a former Pakistan’s first cricketer from Lahore who also represented United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1996 cricket World Cup, has been named as Chief Organiser of the forthcoming Gulf Cup Cricket Tournament to be staged in UAE during coming December-January.

While talking to The News from Ajman (UAE) after the launching ceremony of the prestigious event Iftikhar Hamdani of the title sponsors Ramada said Shahzad Altaf has been picked as the chief organiser of the event keeping in view his vast cricketing experience as leading cricket organiser. Later on Shahzad disclosed that a total of 60 cricket teams, comprising more than 900 players, will take part in the month-long Ramada Gulf Cup. “UAE’s leading academies, clubs, schools, colleges and corporate teams are scheduled to contest the tournament to be held in four venues in Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai.

