Women World T20: Taylor (4/12) helps WI defend 107

GEORGETOWN: With a howling gale whistling behind her, Shabnim Ismail, one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, blew away West Indies’ top order, but South Africa lost 9 for 28 in pursuit of 108 to be dismissed for 76. The 31-run win took the defending champions to the top of the Group A points table and a step closer to the semifinals of the World Women T20.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, one of Ismail’s three wickets, overcome a neck injury and claimed a career-best 4 for 12 to tear up South Africa’s middle and lower order. She was backed up by electric fielding, highlighted by Deandra Dottin’s direct-hit to run out Dane van Niekerk for 1.

South Africa had a strong chance to secure their first win over West Indies in the World T20 after limiting the hosts to 107 for 7. They were still the favourites when opener Lizelle Lee and No. 3 Marizanne Kapp put on a 31-run stand after weathering incisive new-ball bursts from Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell.

Tigerish bowling and fielding from West Indies made their total of 107 for 7 look a whole lot bigger.

Scores: West Indies women 107 for 7 (Knight 32, McLean 28, Ismail 3-12) beat South Africa women 76 (Kapp 26, Taylor 4-12) by 31 runs.