National Athletics kicks off in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Around 500 men and women athletes from all over the country will be seen in action in the 49th National Athletics that springs into action at the Jinnah Stadium from Friday.

The three-day event would see men contesting for medals in 23 disciplines while women athletes would be engaged in 21 different events. “We have dropped marathon and steeplechase from women category mainly because of our limitations,” Maj Gen (rtd) Akram Sahi, president Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said in a media briefing at the Pakistan Sports Complex Media Centre Thursday. Maj Gen (rtd) Akram Sahi, who was also accompanied by Secretary AFP Zafar Ahmad, said besides medals and trophies, cash incentives would also be doled out.

According to president AFP, the National Athletics would throw performers up for the forthcoming South Asian Games and later for the Asian Athletics to be held in Doha (Qatar) in April. “We usually organize the event in April but due to forthcoming international events we thought November would be appropriate time to stage the event.”

Army are the defending men’s champions while Wapda are reigning women’s champions in the National Athletics. “We have been waiting for the National Games for the last three years. Earlier, we wanted to link the National Athletics with National Games. Since no Games were conducted in recent we think that National Athletics is the only way out to give top and budding athletes much needed national exposure.” AFP is considering picking youth for future training and national exposure. “We have decided to extend open offer to all school and colleges to send their budding players for junior events. This way we would be in a position to pick talent for future national and international meets.”

The AFP has also decided to award best unit trophy to Islamabad. “We also have decided to introduce best athlete (women and men-for every year), best and fastest athlete (men and women) for every National Championship. “On same pattern best coach, manager, technical official award would also be given in due course.” Sahi congratulated Salman Butt for becoming Director Development Asian Athletics. “He has been appointed from 45 Asian countries which is a big achievement for the country.”