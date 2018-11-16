Afghans abandon villages under Taliban attack

GHAZNI, Afghanistan: Abdul Rahman and his family drove all night in a rented car to escape the “absolute terror” of escalating violence in Afghanistan’s southeast, joining thousands abandoning their villages in Hazara-dominated districts.

Rahman, 65, reached the provincial capital Ghazni on Thursday after a gruelling 20-hour journey made even longer by their vehicle breaking down along the way. “People have left their homes and are running for their lives from Jaghori district,” Rahman told AFP.

“It was absolute terror in our area.” Rahman’s family is among hundreds displaced by intense fighting as the Taliban battle ethnic Hazara militia and government security forces in previously safe Jaghori and Malistan districts. They have taken refuge in Ghazni city’s mosques and hostels as well as the homes of relatives.

Rahman said the exodus had pushed the cost of renting a car to 5,000 afghanis (around $70) — a ten-fold increase in a matter of days. Several thousand more people have escaped to neighbouring Bamiyan province in Afghanistan’s central highlands, provincial governor spokesman Abdul Rahman Ahmadi said. “Almost all the people from my village (in Jaghori) have fled,” Nasir Ali, 38, told AFP. He and his family abandoned their home on Tuesday and went to Bamiyan. Ali and other men from his village had spent several days and nights trying to defend their homes from the Taliban. But “the situation was getting worse day by day and we had no choice but to flee”, he said.

Taliban fighters — who mainly belong to the Pashtun ethnic group and follow the Sunni branch of Islam — began attacking Jaghori and Malistan more than a week ago, after violence spilled across the border from Uruzgan province. Hazaras, the most progressive ethnic group in the country, are mainly Shiite Muslims and there are growing fears the fighting is rooted in ethnic and sectarian differences, a shift from the Taliban’s ongoing insurgency targeting government and international forces in Afghanistan.

Afghan security forces say they have stepped up ground and air offensives in the restive region, and US Forces also have launched air support, including aerial surveillance.