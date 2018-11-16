Overeating, lack of exercise and stress termed major causes of diabetes

Overeating, lack of exercise and stress are major factors of diabetes, said Dr Yusuf Kamal Mirza, professor, Department of Family Medicine, Aga Khan University Hospital, on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar jointly organised by Sanofi Pakistan and Alliance Francaise Karachi in connection with World Diabetes Day. World Diabetes Day observed on November 14 across the globe to draw attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world.

The Diabetes Prevalence Survey of Pakistan has revealed a staggering 16.98 per cent prevalence of diabetes as 35.3 million people among the adult population are found diabetic in the country.

The latest data of 2017 belies the old figures of 6.56 per cent of diabetes prevalence affecting just 7.6 million people in Pakistan, which is mentioned in the International Diabetes Federation 2017 Atlas.

According to WHO, 10 per cent of the population is living with Type 2 Diabetes in Pakistan. It has become all the more important for people to recognise the significance of exercise, healthy diet, active lifestyle and regular screening to prevent diabetes or the onset of diabetes-related complications.

Prof Yusuf Kamal Mirza addressed the audience on the importance of early diagnosis and appropriate management of diabetes through a healthy lifestyle and adherence to prescribed therapy in order to avoid complications.

Speaking on the occasion about the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing and managing diabetes, Dr Mirza explained, “The pancreas is a part of our digestive system and produces insulin and other important hormones that help in the breakdown of food. The failure in producing insulin leads to diabetes. Lifestyle modification plays a vital role in managing and avoiding the risks of getting diabetes.”

Dr Asim Jamal, general manager and managing director of Sanofi Pakistan, highlighted issues related to diabetes management. He said, “Sanofi’s mission is to support people facing medical challenges such as diabetes and other health problems and become a health partner and therefore our vision is to empower life.”

French Consul General Didier Talpain and Director Alliance Francaise Karachi Gilles Pascal also attended the event that was well attended by medical practitioners, students and members of The Alliance Francaise de Karachi.