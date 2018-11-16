Ex-VC, others bail rejected

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of six suspects including former vice-chancellor of Sargodha University facing charges of minting millions of rupees after permitting establishment of the varsity’s sub-campuses at Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin in violation of rules and regulations.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Waqas Rauf dismissed the bail petitions of six suspects including ex-VC Sargodha University Dr Akram Chaudhary, varsity’s former registrar Brigadier (retd) Rao Jamil Asghar, CEO Lahore sub-campus Mian Javed, Director Administration Lahore sub-campus Muhammad Akram, CEO, Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus Waris Nadeem and his partner Naeem Mukhtar.

They were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier in October to complete its inquiry in the sub-campuses scam as per the directions given by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar while hearing a suo motu case on a petition of the students of private campuses of the university at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

accord: Punjab University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Camões – Institute for Cooperation and Language, Portugal. In this regard, a ceremony was held at PU VC office here on Thursday.

walk: Punjab University’s Department of Philosophy organised an awareness walk from undergraduate block to VC office to mark World Philosophy Day.

job fair: Punjab University College of Information Technology (PUCIT) will organise its 9th job fair on Friday (today) from 9am to 3pm at Quaid-e-Azam Campus (New Campus).

PhDs: Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to four scholars on Thursday. The scholars who received the degrees included Saima Majeed in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled “Parental Perception, Child Temperament, Cognitive Appraisal and Anger Expression in Children with Emotional-Behavioral Problems”, Azhar Rashid in the subject of International Relations after the approval of his thesis entitled “Geostrategic to Geo-economics: Pakistan, China and Central Asia (2000-2015”, Usman Shaukat in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled “US Foreign Policy Towards India in Post 9/11 Era: Implications for South Asian Security” and Sadaf Aslam in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Dental and Cranial Morphological Studies Based on New Collection of Neogene Suids from the Siwalik Hills of Pakistan”.

health cards for artistes: Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said health insurance cards worth Rs 0.4 million are being introduced in Punjab that will facilitate artists and people connected to different disciplines of fine arts every year.

In the first phase, 10,000 artists will be issued health cards in this scheme. Different programmes shall be staged and arranged for artists and each one shall be provided monetary assistance of one lakh rupees. The minister shared this information in a meeting with prominent figures of fine arts.