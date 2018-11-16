Fri Nov 16, 2018
SA
Shahab Ansari
November 16, 2018
Faiz Festival kicks off today

Lahore

November 16, 2018

LAHORE: The two-day fourth Faiz International Festival, from Nov 16 to Nov 18, kicks off at Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall, today (Friday) morning.

This mega event is perhaps the biggest congregation of the renowned writers, intellectuals, artists, peace and human rights activists not only from Pakistan but from many other countries of the world , predominantly from India. There would be more than 40 sessions in all during Faiz International Festival. Renowned literary personalities, artists and intellectuals would be participating in the highly enlightening sessions and express their views. Noted Indian poet Javed Akhtar and his film star wife Shabana Azmi reached Lahore from Indian through Wagah Border to attend the two-day festival. On the opening day, Indian superstar, peace and human rights activist Shahbana Azmi will express her views during a specially organised interactive session titled “Kafi Aur Faiz” along with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s illustrious daughter Samila Hashmi, Faiz’s grandson Adeel and granddaughter Mira Hashmi. Indian film director and writer Muzzafar Ali will also be joining Azmi at festival. The participation of well-known Indian personalities in the festival proves to be a step in the right direction, contributing to the betterment of relations between the two nations. Talking to The News on Thursday night , Salima Hashmi said, “It is an honour for us to host this event and have numerous guests at the festival.

