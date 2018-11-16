Honoured

Islamabad: A prominent businessman of Islamabad, Khalid Malik, has been once again appointed Chairman of the Diplomatic Committee of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

Earlier, Mr Malik remained chairman of this committee for the last 10 years from 2007 to 2017. Now the ICCI has again appointed him as Chairman of this prestigious committee. Khalid Malik holds many important positions including President English Speaking Union Islamabad.