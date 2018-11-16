Allied hospitals test 81 positive in 10 days

Rawalpindi : The three teaching hospitals in the town have tested 81 patients positive for dengue fever in last 10 days and the influx of dengue fever patients show that the incidence of the infection is still high.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that a total of 681 confirmed patients of dengue fever have so far been reported at the allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

In last 24 hours, the allied hospitals tested eight patients positive for the infection while a total of 33 patients visited the dengue outpatients departments at the hospitals.

The maximum number of confirmed patients reported at the Department of Infection Diseases at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) that received a total of 1279 probable cases of the infection so far of which 579 were tested confirmed while 696 were tested negative. The HFH was waiting for confirmatory reports in four cases on Thursday.

The DHQ Hospital received a total of 132 probable cases of the infection of which 84 were tested positive while 48 negative. The Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) however, received the least number of dengue fever patients this year. Of 71 probable cases reported at the BBH, only 18 were tested positive while 53 turned out to be negative.

The influx of dengue fever patients at the allied hospitals is on decline as the temperature has already fallen to a significant level and the winter has set in, said Head of DID at Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He said it is time for individuals to avoid mosquito contact particularly inside homes and offices as the indoor environment remains warmer keeping mosquitoes enable to bite and feed on humans.