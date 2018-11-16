Fri Nov 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Trials begin for PCB’s ‘Skills 2 Shine U-17’ programme

Sports

November 16, 2018

KARACHI: The ‘Skills 2 Shine U-17’ program for women, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will begin in three zones on Friday (today).

Open trials will be held in the three zones and their neighboring cities.The Peshawar Zone will see trials happening in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Haripur and Mansehra from today.

Apart from Karachi, trials will also be held in Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur from November 17 to 20.In Multan Zone, trials will be held from November 19 to 23 in Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Vehari, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, DG Khan, Lodhran and Multan.Players selected from different zones will then attend a camp at PCB’s women’s academy.

