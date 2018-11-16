Samiul Haq murder

Police receive forensic report of evidences

By Monitoring report

ISLAMABAD: The police, on Thursday, received the forensic report of pieces of evidence collected from the murder scene of JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq, reported a private channel.

According to the report, a blood-stained Kurta was found hanging in the washroom of Haq’s room; it was revealed through the forensic report that the blood spots on the apparel did not belong to the slain leader. The other evidence sent to the laboratory include: the fingerprints of three separate individuals, hair of three lengths, the bedsheet with blood stains on it and three glasses. Nearly, 25 different samples were procured from the scene of the murder. Four individuals, in contact with the JUI-S assassinated chief were also questioned.

According to reports, Syed Ahmed Shah, secretary of Samiul Haq is missing from his residence in Akora Khattak for the last three to four days. Shah was picked up by the law enforcement agencies, as per the claims of his family, however, the police has denied to have taken him in their custody.