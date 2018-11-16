Fri Nov 16, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
November 16, 2018
May hit by resignations over Brexit deal

MR
Monitoring Report
November 16, 2018

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May was plunged into a deep political crisis on Thursday as she was hit by a wave of resignations over her Brexit plan.

Two cabinet ministers, two junior ministers and two parliamentary aides had quit by the time May stepped into the House of Commons to present the draft agreement approved by her Cabinet late on Wednesday, reports CNN.

