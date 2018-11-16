Rupee weakens

The rupee inched down against the dollar on Thursday amid insignificant dollar demand from importers, traders said.

The rupee closed at 133.99 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 133.98 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee rebounded. It rose to 134 against the dollar from 134.70 in the previous trade. Traders said the currency traded in a range-bound manner.