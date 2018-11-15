Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

NAB yet to get deputy chairman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: The post of Deputy Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been vacant for almost a month (from October 18) after retirement of Imtiaz Tajwar.

As per law, the President of Pakistan would appoint the Deputy Chairman with the consultation of chairman NAB.

According to sources, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has not proposed any name for the vacant post and he wants to appoint such a person who has experience in cases of white collar crimes,

Sources said the former Director General (Human Resources), who was recently transferred to Quetta, was making efforts to get this post and there were reports that he was making contacts with the top bureaucrats and politicians in this regard.

Former Secretary Interior Khawaja Siddique Akbar was also a candidate for the post. Sources said Imtiaz Tajwar is now lobbying to get a post of advisor to Chairman NAB.

Sources said NAB chairman will propose the names for the post by next week after thorough consultation.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan