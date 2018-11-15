Ecnec approves additional cost of BRT

PESHAWAR: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved additional cost for Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project extending it to Rs 66.4 billion from existing Rs49 billion.

A handout on Wednesday said that the initial estimates of the BRT project were around Rs57 billion, which were rescheduled by federal government to Rs49 billion.

However, due to some changes in the project, the cost was increased and KP government approached federal government for additional grant to complete the project.

The BRT project was launched in October 2017 with the objective of providing a modern travel facility to dwellers of Peshawar besides overcoming traffic jams.

The project completion was delayed due to some changes in the project which also extended its cost.

After approval from ECNEC, the chief minister has issued directives for completion of the project within three months.

The chief minister also directed for ensuring provision of facilities to women in the BRT project.

He said the structure of BRT project should be completed in a manner that it should serve for around five decades.