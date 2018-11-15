Sindh govt suspends registration of two school chains

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday suspended the registration of two private schools for failure to comply with court orders about fee hike.

In October, the Sindh High Court barred private schools from increasing fees by more than 5 percent and ordered them to accept dues as per the old fee structure.

The registration of 56 campuses of one and 65 of the other schools has been suspended.

The notice sent to these schools by the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions states that if the schools implement court orders within seven days they would be allowed to open registration. If they fail to comply, the campuses of these schools would be sealed, it said.