Sindh govt announces probe into attack on KPC, arrest of journalist

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday assured the protesting journalists of conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the incident where armed men barged into the Karachi Press Club (KPC) last week, saying protection of journalists and their workplaces is the ultimate responsibility of the provincial government.

“The Sindh government and the Pakistan People’s Party believes in the sanctity of the press clubs and would do everything to preserve it. Our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have taken notice and asked to assure you that these incidents would be thoroughly investigated”, the Works and Services Minister of Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain told the protesting journalists at the Karachi Press Club. Syed Nasir Hussain also condemned the humiliation of senior Journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry who was presented in the court with his face covered by a 'rag', saying this attitude with the working journalists is unacceptable and it would also be investigated.

In addition to the provincial minister, advisor to CM on information Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, Sindh Secretary Interior Abdul Kabir Qazi as well as dozens of political and social leaders, representatives of civil society, lawyers, labourers and people from different walks of life visited the Karachi Press Club to express solidarity with the protesting journalists and attended their protests against the attack on KPC and arrest of senior Journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry. The senior lawyers from Bar Associations and political parties assured the Karachi journalists of representing them in the courts free of charge as they believe in freedom of expression while the leaders of PPP, PML-N, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and JUI-F pledged to raise the issue in the Parliament.

The newsmen across the country held protest demonstrations in solidarity with the Karachi journalists while the city’s journalists continued their protest camp attended by hundreds of journalists and members of civil society and political parties. The former President of Supreme Court Bar Association Yasin Azad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah, former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, MNA Khel Das Kohistani, JUI-F Leader Qari Usman, Mehfooz Yar Khan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leaders, senior lawyer Javed Chattari as well as senior journalists attended the protest camp of the journalists and assured them of their support.

The former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair severely criticized the Sindh and the federal governments saying if a federal agency had raided the Karachi Press Club it was an illegal step and the federal and provincial governments were responsible for it and they should not only be asked to apologize but also take exemplary action against those responsible for it. He vowed to raise this issue at the Parliament and said the PML-N would submit a resolution. “The abduction of a journalist and then booking him in a fabricated case is not a good omen for the democracy. This means this 'Tabdeeli' government wants to strangulate all the voices of dissent which is not acceptable for us”, Zubair said. Several other political leaders including Qari Usman of JUI-F, Habibuddin Junaidi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and PSP leaders also assured their continued support, while senior journalists including President KPC Ahmed Khan Malik, Secretary Maqsood Yousufi, Imtiaz Khan Faran, Faheem Siddiqui, Hamid ur Rehman and others spoke on the occasion.