Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Punjab Healthcare Commission forms committees

National

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has constituted new committees for different departments, which will start working immediately.

This was decided at the 40th meeting of the Board of the Commissioners held at the PHC office Wednesday. BoC Chairperson Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi chaired the meeting, which was attended by Hussain Naqi, Brig Dr Samina Rubab (retd), Ambreen Irfan, Shafqat Mehmood Chauhan, Dr Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti and Syed Ali Akbar. Earlier, Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan detailed the board about progress on decision of the previous meeting, and performance of various departments. Dr Lakhvi directed the newly-constituted committees to complete their respective tasks soon.

