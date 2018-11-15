Thu Nov 15, 2018
November 15, 2018
Aylesbury Ghausia Masjid collects Rs2.35m for dam fund

National

November 15, 2018

LONDON: Aylesbury Ghausia Masjid has been humbled by the response to its Pakistan dam project appeal. The Executive Committee assured the community that every penny would be donated to the officially designated fund. The community generated £13,455 (equal to Rs2.35 million) in donations, says a message received here Wednesday. “We continue to receive further donations and are committed to supporting this noble cause,” the committee said.

