Traffic plan for ‘million march’ in Lahore today

LAHORE: City traffic police have issued a traffic plan for ‘million march’ being held by religious parties today (Thursday).

SP Traffic Asif Siddique will supervise traffic arrangements to maintain the flow of vehicles. At least 200 wardens, 20 inspectors and 4 DSPs have been deputed for the purpose. Citizens can get guidance about traffic situation by calling at Rescue 15 or tuning in FM 88.6. The CTO directed wardens to behave with the citizens. The traffic flow will remain suspended on Faisal Chowk to Mall Road PMG Chowk, Lawrence Road, Qadri Chowk to Regal Chowk, Temple Road, Safaan Wala Chowk to Regal Chowk and Fane Road/ Mozang Adda to High Court Chowk.

However, Lower Mall Road, Jail Road, Cooper Road, Lytton Road, Old Anarkali, Jain Mandar and Abbot Road will remain open. Wardens deputed on diversion points will also guide citizens.