Huge quantity of narcotics, 61,000 liquor bottles destroyed

LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force set 6980 kg of drugs on fire, destroying 61,000 liquor bottles and 1,000 morphine injections giving a strong message to drug mafia. ANF director general, officers and students attended the ceremony held at Paragon City Wednesday. The director general while talking to media said 340 smugglers were also arrested and 292 cases registered against them.