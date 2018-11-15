Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Huge quantity of narcotics, 61,000 liquor bottles destroyed

National

LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force set 6980 kg of drugs on fire, destroying 61,000 liquor bottles and 1,000 morphine injections giving a strong message to drug mafia. ANF director general, officers and students attended the ceremony held at Paragon City Wednesday. The director general while talking to media said 340 smugglers were also arrested and 292 cases registered against them.

