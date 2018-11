Ten injured in van-dumper collision near Sundar

LAHORE: Ten persons were injured when a van collided with a dumper near Sundar Adda Wednesday. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to the General Hospital. They included: Mushtaq, 42, Abbas, 40, Iqbal, 30, Intizar, 30, Sher Muhammad, 30, Asghar, 40, Ashfaq, 37 and Shafique, 25.